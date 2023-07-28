On Day 2, Australia win a battle of attrition

54.4 overs -- 283 all out Australia's Steve Smith in action during Day 2(Action Images via Reuters)

Which approach would you have your side take? Which one would entertain the spectators more? Most importantly, which would get your side closer to victory?

Day two of the fifth Test of Ashes threw up all those questions and more. It prompted you to think and think some more. Australia were eventually bowled out for 295 runs — a lead of just 12 runs.

On Day 1, England — as they seem to do all the time these days — played aggressively in testing conditions to put some good runs (283) on the board.

On Day 2, Australia took a different approach. From their overnight score of 61/1 after 25 overs, they advanced to 91/2 at the end of the 43rd over (in which Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed). 18 overs, 30 runs, 1 wicket.

Part of the slowdown was also down to Labuschagne's eventual strike rate of 10.97 (9 runs off 82 balls). The bowling was good but the right-hander seemed to get bogged down a bit as well. However, it also helped his team get through a tough period without losing too many wickets.

Thanks to England's 'Bazball' approach, no team that plays them will ever have to be worried about time left in the game. While England had chosen to throw their bat at the ball, Australia chose to try and dig in. If anything, it only proved that there are multiple ways to arrive at the same answer.

The answer here is the result that your team wants. So Australia don't need to do it the England way. Rather, they need to find a method they are comfortable with and follow it with all their heart.

England struck back after the dour first session to take five wickets in the second session as Australia went from 115/2 at lunch to 186/7 at tea.

But that is when Steve Smith (71) found the support he was looking for. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, as he has done earlier in the series as well, put his hand up when his side needed him to.

The duo put together a 54-run stand before a sudden rush of blood saw Smith top-edge Woakes and being caught by Bairstow running back.

Australia's fightback didn't end there with Todd Murphy (34 off 39 balls) deciding to show that he too can bat. He even smashed a tiring Wood for two sixes in the same over as Australia went past England's total.

The 49-run stand off 68 balls between Cummins and Murphy hit England hard, just when they were least expecting it. It also allowed Australia to fight their way back into the game after it had looked like they were struggling a bit.

Cummins was the last man out after scoring a vital 36 runs off 86 balls. It leaves everything to play for in the second innings. Chris Woakes was the top wicket-taker for England with 3/61 but all the others, despite their huge workload, chipped in as well.

The scores at the end of the day are close, but one side has been in the field a lot longer. Maybe that too was part of Australia's strategy. Maybe that too should be part of every team's strategy.

