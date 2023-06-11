On Rohit's wishlist: A WTC final anywhere but England

As things stand, if the World Test Championship final is always scheduled in England, India will almost always feel as if they have the sword of Damocles hanging over their heads. Their record in the country isn’t great and if they continue to qualify for the final, they will invariably come here after an Indian Premier League season.

Another ICC tournament failure has left Rohit Sharma and India with a lot to ponder.(Reuters)

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, on Saturday, had spoken about how both sides seemed rusty. They had dropped catches, bowled no-balls and looked a little clumsy. But while Australia were rusty, India were rusty and fatigued.

To add to that, there is no time to find your way back unlike in a series. It is a one-off and if you get off the bed on the wrong foot, as India did on Day 1, there is no coming back. So, would a three-Test series help?

“I would love that,” said Sharma. “But is there time? That's the big question. But honestly, in a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities to both the teams. You know, a three-match series would be nice, but it's about finding that window where it can fit in.”

A longer series would help the Indian team find rhythm; rhythm that was clearly lacking at The Oval.

“You work hard for two years and then you have only one shot at it,” said the Indian skipper. “So, it's not really - you cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket. You know, Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. So, I think, yeah if in the next cycle, if it is possible, three match series would be ideal.”

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, though, was absolutely fine with the way things are.

“I think it's fine. No qualms. I think ideally you'd have 50-match series but Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That's sport,” he said.

The length of the series aside the other thing that India would love to change given that the IPL’s window isn’t going to change is the scheduling of the tournament. If they can at least have it somewhere during the regular international calendar, the players would ideally at least be together for a while.

“June is not the only month we should play the final,” Sharma said. “It can be played any time of the year. And anywhere in the world, not just in England.”

For now, though, India will have to wait. The ICC has already announced the schedule of the WTC final and the next one is scheduled to be held at Lord’s in 2025.