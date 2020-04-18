e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / On this day in 1986: Javed Miandad broke India hearts with last-ball six

On this day in 1986: Javed Miandad broke India hearts with last-ball six

This match still sends shivers down the spine of ardent cricket fans in both India and Pakistan. Miandad had smashed a six off the final ball of the match bowled by Chetan Sharma.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Javed Miandad.
Javed Miandad.(ICC)
         

It was on April 18, 1986, when former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad struck a final ball six to defeat India in the finals of the Austral-Asia Cup.

This match still sends shivers down the spine of ardent cricket fans in both India and Pakistan. Miandad had smashed a six off the final ball of the match bowled by Chetan Sharma.

The feat is remarkable as Pakistan needed four runs off the final ball to win the Austral-Asia Cup. Miandad did not succumb to pressure, giving the cricket fans a memory to cherish forever.

READ | ‘One of the best finishers’ - Corey Anderson recalls MS Dhoni’s show against RCB from IPL 2018

Pakistan needed 246 runs to win the match, and the side found itself at 61/3. It was then that Miandad walked out to the middle and played a match-winning knock of 116 runs.

In his innings, Miandad struck three fours and as many sixes.

Batting first, India had got to a score of 245 as Kris Srikkanth made 75 runs while Sunil Gavaskar went on to register 94 runs from 134 balls.

For Pakistan, Wasim Akram scalped three wickets.

Miandad has often been involved in fierce battles with India. During the 1992 World Cup group stage game, Miandad ended up mocking the style of India’s wicket-keeper Kiran More.

The Austral-Asia Cup has been played thrice, with Pakistan winning the tournament on all three occasions.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Rajnath Singh chairs Covid-19 meet, Smriti Irani, other ministers present
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
Mapping Covid-19: Most of India’s economic hotspots under grip of coronavirus
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
On April 20, about 45% of economy will resume operations
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news