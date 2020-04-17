‘One of the best finishers’ - Corey Anderson recalls MS Dhoni’s show against RCB from IPL 2018

cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson was all praise for former India skipper MS Dhoni and hailed him as one of the best finishers in the world. Corey spoke about a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2028 where CSK needed 45 runs to win from three overs but Dhoni clinched the game with four balls to spare.

“When you uttered his (Dhoni’s) name, I was about to drown myself in my coffee. He is one of the greats of the game, one of the best finishers in the world. Very difficult to bowl to him. I had Virat Kohli at long on, AB de Villiers at long off. They were continuously running in to say what do we do, what was I thinking, what should I do,” Anderson was quoted as saying in an Instagram Live video to Sportstar.

“Even their thoughts were like ‘if you bowl here, he will hit you for a six’ and ‘if you bowl there, he will hit you for a six’. You can subdue the moment. You know that you aren’t the first one, he has done it to every bowler in the world at some point of time,” he added.

The 29-year-old added that bowling to someone like Dhoni in the death overs can be a daunting task for any bowler but it also helps them in improving their game.

“Once you bowl to those guys, it gives you a massive insight to bowl to other guys. You gain confidence once you bowl to these bigger guys like Dhoni. At times, it is demoralising but it can make you a better cricketer,” Corey concluded.