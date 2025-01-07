On this day: India's historic first Test series win on Australian soil

On this day in 2019, the Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, secured a historic Test series victory on Australian soil—a feat never before accomplished by an Indian side. The four-match series concluded with India leading 2-1, as persistent rain on the final day of the Sydney Test denied them a potential 3-1 victory. Virat Kohli (left) and the Indian cricket team celebrate after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on day five of the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 07, 2019.(Getty Images)

The Border–Gavaskar Trophy series began in December 2018, with India and Australia competing fiercely across four Test matches. India clinched wins in the first and third Tests, Australia won the second Test, and the fourth ended in a rain-affected draw. This series win marked India's first Test series victory in Australia, making them the first Asian team to achieve this milestone.

Key performers

Cheteshwar Pujara: Pujara was the linchpin of India's batting lineup, amassing 521 runs at an average of 74.42. His contributions included three centuries and a fifty, with a standout 193 in the Sydney Test. His resilience and technique were instrumental in blunting the Australian bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah: Emerging as a formidable force in international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 21 wickets at an average of 17. He delivered a match-winning performance in the third Test at Melbourne, taking 6 for 33 in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant: The young wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his potential by scoring an unbeaten 159 in the Sydney Test. This innings not only solidified India's position but also made Rishabh Pant the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Australia. In the series, he was the second highest run scorer behind Pujara with 350 runs.

Mohammed Shami: The Bengal pacer provided great support to Jasprit Bumrah and finished the series with 16 scalps, which also included a five-wicket haul. His best figures in the series was 6 for 56.

Match summaries

First Test (Adelaide): India secured a 31-run victory, with Pujara's first-innings century laying the foundation. The bowlers complemented the batting effort, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami leading the attack.

Second Test (Perth): Australia levelled the series with a 146-run win. Despite Kohli's valiant 123 in the first innings, India's batting faltered in the second innings, managing only 140 runs while chasing a target of 287 runs.

Third Test (Melbourne): India dominated, winning by 137 runs. Pujara's century and Bumrah's nine-wicket haul in the match were the highlights. This victory ensured that India retained the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.

Fourth Test (Sydney): India posted a mammoth 622 for 7 declared, with centuries from Pujara and Pant. Australia, facing a follow-on at home for the first time since 1988, were saved by rain, with the match ending in a draw.

This series win was a watershed moment for Indian cricket. The triumph was attributed to a combination of solid batting, spearheaded by Pujara, a potent fast-bowling unit led by Bumrah and aggressive captaincy from Kohli. The 2018-19 series set a precedent for future Indian teams, instilling belief in their ability to succeed abroad. This victory paved the way for subsequent successes, including another series win in Australia during the 2020-21 tour.