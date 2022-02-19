'On what grounds he has been dropped, can't tell you': Chetan Sharma on veteran's bleak future after SL Tests snub

India's squad for the upcoming Test and Test series against Sri Lanak were announced by BCCI on Saturday and the selection committee took some tough calls. Four senior players - Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ishant Sharma have been dropped for the two-match series. While Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma stated that the doors are not closed for Pujara and Rahane, he did give a hint on the future of Saha.

Bengal-born Saha is one of the best wicketkeepers in the country currently. However, he failed to secure a spot in the side due to his lukewarm returns with the bat recently. In 2021, 37-year-old Saha only got to play 2 Tests. Rishabh Pant has been preferred over the veteran for a long time and judging by the current situation, the future of Saha looks bleak.

Sharma, while addressing a virtual press conference, implied that the board is now thinking about youngsters.

"Look, age isn't something we give a lot of credence. On what grounds Wriddhi has been dropped, we can't tell you.

"But there comes a time when you start thinking about youngsters when you don't play for long. Also I don't know why Saha is not playing Ranji Trophy. That's not my jurisdiction and that's what state unit must look into," the World Cup hat-trick man said.

For Sharma, everyone who is on the bench for a long time needs to go back to Ranji trophy and prove what they have to offer.

"That's why we want players to go and play Ranji Trophy if you are not playing international or rested due to workload management or injured and undergoing rehabilitation."

Sri Lanka's tour of India begins with the T20I series in Lucknow.