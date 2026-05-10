Once in 101 years: 18-year-old Tom Norton scripts history with a hat-trick against Somerset

Eighteen-year-old Tom Norton delivered one of the most remarkable first-class debuts in recent English domestic cricket history, claiming a hat-trick for Glamorgan against Somerset in the County Championship and dragging his side back into a match that had appeared to be slipping away.

Thomas Norton became the first match in Hundred years to take a hattrick in County debut(X images)

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The teenage seamer produced a devastating spell at Sophia Gardens, finishing with figures of 4 for 22 in Somerset’s second innings after the visitors had established control through the first half of the contest.

Teenager turns the match on its head

Somerset had looked firmly in command after the first innings. The visitors posted 354 before bowling Glamorgan out for 229, securing a healthy 125-run lead and placing themselves in a strong position to dictate the match.

What followed was a stunning reversal.

Making his first-class debut, Norton ripped through Somerset’s batting lineup with a burst that transformed both the scorecard and the mood of the contest. His defining moment came with a hat-trick that removed James Rew, Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan in successive deliveries.

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{{^usCountry}} Rew was dismissed after edging to the cordon, Lammonby followed immediately, and Vaughan was trapped lbw as Somerset’s innings unravelled dramatically. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rew was dismissed after edging to the cordon, Lammonby followed immediately, and Vaughan was trapped lbw as Somerset’s innings unravelled dramatically. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By the close of play, Somerset had collapsed to 32 for 6, handing Glamorgan an unexpected opening in a match that had been tilting heavily toward the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the close of play, Somerset had collapsed to 32 for 6, handing Glamorgan an unexpected opening in a match that had been tilting heavily toward the visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The performance carried significant historical weight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The performance carried significant historical weight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Norton became the first man since 1925 to take a hat-trick on first-class debut in English cricket, placing his name alongside one of the rarest statistical achievements in the domestic game. Given the depth of county cricket’s history and the number of debutants who have come through the system over generations, the feat underlines the scale of what the teenager achieved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Norton became the first man since 1925 to take a hat-trick on first-class debut in English cricket, placing his name alongside one of the rarest statistical achievements in the domestic game. Given the depth of county cricket’s history and the number of debutants who have come through the system over generations, the feat underlines the scale of what the teenager achieved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Glamorgan, the timing could hardly have been better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Glamorgan, the timing could hardly have been better. {{/usCountry}}

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Somerset are among the more formidable county sides, and after securing a substantial first-innings advantage, they appeared set to tighten their grip on proceedings. Norton’s intervention changed the equation entirely, not through gradual pressure, but through an explosive spell that shattered momentum.

Also Read: Archer sets the tone rather badly: His opening over put one in mind of the infamous over by Zaheer Khan 23 years ago

Teenage fast bowlers producing standout performances inevitably draw wider attention, particularly in England’s county structure, where first-class performances remain central to long-term progression. Norton’s debut will naturally be viewed as an early marker of promise, though the immediate significance lies in the match situation he helped reshape.

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Debuts in first-class cricket are often measured as difficult introductions. Young bowlers are tested for discipline, patience and control against experienced professionals. Very few arrive and immediately produce a spell that enters the historical record.

Norton has done exactly that. Whatever happens from here, his first outing for Glamorgan has already secured a place in county cricket memory. A first-class debut is meant to be an introduction. For Tom Norton, it became a statement.

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