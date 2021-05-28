'One little weakness which I would be attacking': Former Australia bowler highlights the chink in Shubman Gill's batting

Young Shubman Gill was one of the rising stars for India during their historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia earlier this year. After replacing Prithvi Shaw in the second Test of the series, Gill put up impressive scores of 50, 35*, 45 and a career-best 91 - at the Gabba - and impressed everyone. In fact, Gill was in such hot form for India that he dethroned Mayank Agarwal to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in Tests.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg loves what he sees of Gill and his batting capabilities. In fact, Hogg hopes India stick to the Gill-Rohit combination at the top for the Test matches in England and pointed out the things that has impressed him the most about the 21-year-old India youngster.

"I just love his attitude. He is batting with Rohit Sharma at the moment so I would not want to break that partnership. Just the way he is relaxed, the moment doesn't faze him, the situation doesn't faze him. He seems focused on what he has to do. Everything on the mental side of his approach towards the game shows he knows where he wants to go," Hogg, a veteran of seven Tests, 123 ODIs and 15 T20Is told timesnownews.com.

Having said that, Hogg did highlight one flaw which he’s spotted in Gill’s batting. After the high of the Australia Tests, Gill couldn’t quite get the big scores going in the home Test series against England or the IPL. In the four Tests, Gill scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83, whereas in the IPL, the batsman could only muster 132 runs from seven games. And it could well have to do with what Hogg has noticed.

"There is just one little weakness in his batting which I would be attacking. Whenever you can, you just try and let him play away from his body outside the off-stump. He sort of plays a half-cut half backfoot drive, you just got to try and expose that with the new ball. That's the only thing I see as his weakness," Hogg pointed out.