One of Sri Lanka's most explosive batsmen Kusal Perera doubtful for India series: Report

Amid rumours of Kusal Perera being replaced as the Sri Lanka captain for the India series by Dasun Shanaka, reports have now emerged that the former might not even play the limited-overs fixtures due to an injury. In what is set multiply the headaches of an already depleted Sri Lanka side, Perera did not take part in the practice sessions on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman reportedly hurt his shoulder during the England tour but he decided to play through it as he was the captain and one of the most experienced players on tour.

“Medical staff have given an injection to him so he didn’t practice with the team yesterday and today. We have to take a call tomorrow, but it’s not looking good” an SLC official told NewsWire.

With the first ODI slated to begin from July 18, it looks unlikely that Perera will feature in that contest in Colombo.

If the hander does not manage to regain full fitness in time, then Sri Lanka’s batting will suffer a major blow. They are already without Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella – all three were suspended due to a bio-bubble breach in England.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board is yet to name the squad for the India series and confirm Shanaka as the captain but it is likely that Perera will be sacked as captain irrespective of his fitness.

Sri Lanka lost all the matches in the England tour under Perera’s captaincy.

Sri Lanka will host India in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The series was slated to begin on July 13 but was postponed to the 18th due to Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp. The hosts batting coach, and data analyst had tested positive for the virus and are in isolation.

Sri Lanka’s head coach Micky Arthur and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas meanwhile joined the practice sessions after completing their quarantine.

