'One of the best catches in IPL history': Ravi Bishnoi's one-handed screamer during LSG vs GT sends fans into meltdown

Ravi Bishnoi was in sensational form on Sunday, returning with figures of 1/8 as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Sunday. The spinner caught everyone's attention with his fielding skills as he completed a sensational one-handed diving catch to dismiss Kane Williamson. Ravi Bishnoi sent fans into a state of meltdown.

The 23-year-old sent a full length delivery to Williamson, who chipped it in the air. Bishnoi flew to his right in his followthrough and stuck out his right hand to complete a one-handed diving catch. Williamson departed for one off five balls.

Chasing 164, GT were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs as Yash Thakur took five wickets. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya bagged three dismissals for LSG.

Initially, a half-century by Marcus Stoinis (58) saw LSG post 163/5 in 20 overs. For GT's bowling department, Darshan Nalkande and Umesh Yadav bagged two wickets each.

Speaking after the match, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "We'll take the win, I am not going to make too much out of it (on defending totals). For the young bowling unit we have, it helps when we bat first. They get an idea how the wicket is playing and they've also been adapting really well. It's a good record to have (defending all 160+ totals), but it's also where we've played. Having the home advantage helps. The bowlers have come through the ranks over the last couple of years. you have seen the same guys bowling in the last season as well., They have adjusted to their roles."

"Hopefully we can continue this. We knew that it wasn't as good as the wicket we played on (in the previous match here), also losing two wickets in the powerplay will set us back a bit. Unless someone carries on to get 70-80, it was tough to achieve that 170-180. We just wanted to bat and see how much we can get. That's the advantage you have when you are batting first.

"All three spinners have been key for us. Sid coming in this season has done really well, he plays a crucial part with the new ball, he's shown great temperament. His job is to restrict the batters. KP (Krunal Pandya) is very experienced, he's played IPL for so many seasons. Bishnoi has been around for so many years and keeps getting better. Feels good to get off the mark there (first win vs GT)," he added.