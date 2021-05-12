'One of those guys that you will pay to watch': Curtly Ambrose admits being fan of star India batsman, calls him classy

Legend of West Indies cricket, Curtly Ambrose is clearly a fan of Indian cricketers. One of the most lethal fast bowlers of his era, Ambrose recently backed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to pick up 400 Test wickets, suggesting how the fast bowler will need to keep his fitness and body in check if he is to get to the milestone. Since his Test debut in 2018, Bumrah already has a lot to show for in his Test career, becoming the fastest India bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets and pick up a Test hat-trick only in his second year in the format.

However, as it turns out, Bumrah isn't the only India cricketer Ambrose is fond of. Ambrose has admitted being fan of another India player, and this one is a batsman, none other than the captain of the team, Virat Kohli. Ambrose called Kohli a wonderful all-format batsman, using terms such as 'classy' and 'easy of the 'eyes' for the India skipper.

"Wonderful cricketer. I'm a big fan. Kohli is one of those guys that you will pay to watch. He's so classy and easy on the eye. He's just a wonderful cricketer in all formats. Great cricketer," Ambrose said on The Curtly and Karishma Show on YouTube, hosted by sports presenter Karishma Kotak.

Besides being the premier India batsman of his era, Kohli has also succeeded as the country's best Test captain. He has led India in 60 Tests, winning 36 with a win percentage of 60, the most by an India captain. The next time he steps out to lead India, Kohli would have captained India in the most number of Tests with 61 matches. He is currently tied with MS Dhoni at 60.

Under Kohli, India has won back-to-back Test series in Australia, winning the 2018/19 and the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Also, it was under Kohli's leadership that India joined New Zealand to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship that will be played in Southampton from June 18.