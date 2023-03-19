'Only 3 players were getting all the attention': Chris Gayle's blistering revelation about his time with RCB

One of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League, RCB have been very unfortunate in not having won an IPL title. The franchise also finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. One of the founding IPL members, RCB have roped in some of the best players in the world, starting from Virat Kohli to AB de Villiers, but there has always been some issue with the team which has held them back from winning a title.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin from March 31, with defending champions Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Meanwhile, RCB will open their campaign on April 2, against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 season, RCB legend Chris Gayle revealed the reason as to why the franchise has failed to better their runners-up finishes. Speaking on JioCinema, Gayle explained that other than three senior players, rest of the cricketers in the franchise were never given any attention, which led to feel being left out. "You know sometimes being one of the main players, the main man. I am always in my own zone. What I understand when it comes from an RCB point of view, a lot of players felt left out. A lot of players didn't feel like they are part of the franchise. It was only three players getting all the attention, myself, Virat and AB. So a lot of players pretty much mentally are nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title", said Gayle.

The former West Indies cricketer represented RCB from 2011-17. Last season, RCB finished fourth during the league phase with eight wins, six defeats. Defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their first playoff fixture, they lost to Rajasthan Royals in their final playoff fixture, failing to book a berth in the final.

