Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Only India can explain': Salman Butt questions Virat Kohli for dropping Chahal, benching Ashwin against Pakistan
cricket

'Only India can explain': Salman Butt questions Virat Kohli for dropping Chahal, benching Ashwin against Pakistan

Questions have been raised on the selection of Hardik Pandya who was not available to bowl, and even former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that India should have picked at least one more spin bowling option in the playing XI.
Salman Butt, Virat Kohli
Published on Oct 28, 2021 07:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India's T20 World Cup opening game defeat against Pakistan has put Virat Kohli's unit under some pressure. While one defeat does not mean the end of the world for Kohli & co. who have dominated in all three formats in recent times, and also convincingly won both their warm-up games against England and Australia but they face New Zealand next in what is being deemed as a virtual quarterfinal as Pakistan have beaten both the sides in Group 2. 

The matter of worry, if any, would be the insipid showing by the Indian bowlers as they failed to get any wickets against Pakistan. Questions have been raised on the selection of Hardik Pandya who was not available to bowl, and even former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that India should have picked at least one more spin bowling option in the playing XI.

Also Read | ‘If he opens with Rohit…’: Harbhajan suggests new opening pair vs NZ

Kohli went with Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy as his two spin bowling options, both of whom were unable to get any spin from the surface.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt questioned why Yuzvendra Chahal was not selected in the squad, and why R Ashwin was not picked in the starting XI, who both could have exploited the surface.

RELATED STORIES

"India have a good pool of players but in conditions like Dubai, you ought to have people who can bowl 140+," Butt said.

"You need to have 2-3 options. Medium pacers are not successful here. You need to have perfect spinners or pacers who can clock 140+ consistently unless they are all-rounders. India have quick bowlers but they didn't select them. And it is not just 140 kmph, it should be quicker as well.

"Australia have three solid pacers. Afghanistan have three excellent spinners. India have Ashwin and Jadeja. Only India can explain why they did not select Chahal and why they benched Ashwin," he signed off.

India will take on New Zealand on October 31. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman butt virat kohli t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 WC: India begin training for New Zealand game with 'fun' fielding session

‘If he opens with Rohit…’: Harbhajan suggests new opening pair vs NZ

England's red-hot T20 campaign proves white-ball growth - Morgan

T20 WC: Namibia extend impressive run with win over Scotland in Super 12s
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP