OTD: How South Africa lit up the 2023 World Cup with record-breaking performance

South Africa’s 2023 ICC World Cup campaign couldn't have started any better as they crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in a record-breaking match. Played on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, this match set multiple records, including the highest team total in World Cup history. Aiden Markram scored 106 off just 54 deliveries during a group match of 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka.(AFP Photo)

South Africa's explosive batting

South Africa put on an absolute masterclass in aggressive batting, amassing a mammoth total of 428 for 5, the highest ever in a men’s ODI World Cup. This eclipsed the previous record of 417 for 6 set by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015. What made this innings even more remarkable was the fact that three South African players—Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram—each scored centuries, marking the first time in World Cup history that three batters from the same team reached three figures in the same innings.

De Kock and Van der Dussen laid a solid foundation with a massive 204-run partnership for the second wicket after the early dismissal of skipper Temba Bavuma. De Kock, playing his last World Cup, looked in sublime form, smashing 100 off 84 balls. Van der Dussen’s equally impressive 108 off 110 balls provided the backbone for South Africa's innings.

Markram’s blitzkrieg

The highlight of the Proteas innings, however, was Aiden Markram’s record-breaking century. Markram tore into the Sri Lankan bowling attack, hitting 106 off just 54 deliveries. His century came off just 49 balls, breaking the previous World Cup record of 50 balls set by Kevin O’Brien of Ireland in 2011. Markram’s knock included 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Sri Lanka’s brave effort

Facing a daunting target of 429, Sri Lanka's response was spirited but ultimately fell short. Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka played crucial knocks, each scoring rapid half-centuries to keep Sri Lanka in the contest. Mendis was particularly aggressive, smashing 76 off 42 balls in an innings filled with eight sixes and four boundaries.

Despite these valiant efforts, Sri Lanka’s chase faltered as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually bowled out for 326 in 44.5 overs, giving South Africa a comprehensive 102-run victory. Although Sri Lanka fell short of the target, their total combined with South Africa's innings made for a record-breaking match aggregate of 754 runs, the highest in World Cup history​.

A game for the record books

This match shattered several records. Besides Markram’s then fastest World Cup century (Glenn Maxwell broke it three weeks later) and South Africa's highest total, it also set the record for the highest run aggregate in a World Cup match. In addition, the match saw an astounding 105 boundaries, the most in a World Cup match.