Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ottis Gibson quits as Bangladesh bowling coach to join PSL side Multan Sultans
cricket

Ottis Gibson quits as Bangladesh bowling coach to join PSL side Multan Sultans

Ottis Gibson will be joining the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans from the start of their campaign on January 27.
File photo of Ottis Gibson(Reuters)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:27 PM IST
ANI | , Dhaka

Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach and former West Indies bowler Ottis Gibson has decided that he will not renew his contract after completing his two year service with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The 52-year-old will be joining the Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans from the start of their campaign on January 27.

"Ottis Gibson didn't want to renew his contract which we accepted. Local coaches will look after the fast-bowling department temporarily. We hope to replace Gibson with another foreign coach shortly," said Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations committee chairman as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The former West Indies bowler had joined the Bangladesh team in January 2020, replacing Charl Langeveldt. He was also the only voice from the establishment to urge senior player Mashrafe Mortaza to retire from international cricket.

Under his coaching, Bangladesh fast bowlers took 13 wickets in the Mount Maunganui Test against New Zealand. Ebadot Hossain, who took 6 for 46 in the second innings, is one of the quicks who has benefited from Gibson's tenure as bowling coach.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ottis gibson
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP