'Over here to make my place stronger for World Cup contendership': Dhawan lays down 'personal' goal ahead of 1st SL T20I

With the T20 World Cup less than three months away, as the race for the opener's spot gains intensity, India captain Shikhar Dhawan has made it clear that he is targeting a place in India's WC squad for the global ICC event. Despite decent form in the shortest format, Dhawan may still not be India's first-choice opener, with KL Rahul also in the fray.

Dhawan has been in and out of the team and even though in the last two full editions in the IPL, he has scored 521 and 618 runs respectively, including back-to-back centuries in 2020 for the Delhi Capitals. And still, there is a chance that he may not find a place for himself in the XI for the WC, and Dhawan is out to eliminate any such possibility.

"It is very important. Of course, any international match has its own impact, and whenever you perform internationally it makes a huge impact. So, on a personal note, I'm really looking forward to perform over here and make my place stronger for World Cup contendership. Then we'll see how it goes in the future," Dhawan said on the eve of the first T20I in Colombo on Sunday.

Although India took the ODI series 2-1, Dhawan emphasized that the T20Is is a fresh start for the Indian team and that based on what transpired in the three 50-over games, India are not taking Sri Lanka lightly, especially after the hosts bagged a consolation three-wicket win on Friday.

"I think the competition will be good. You saw the Sri Lankan team improve a lot in the last two (ODI) matches. They played really well and they are a good team, with a lot of youngsters. We've both already played three matches now, so both teams know each others' strengths and weaknesses. That's a good thing, and it will add to the challenge," Dhawan added.