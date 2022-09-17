'Paaji mere sabse acche dost hai. That day, it could've been me...': India star comes out in support of Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh faced vitriolic attacks on social media by some users after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling 'Super 4' Asia Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan earlier this month. Pakistan needed 34 runs to win when Ravi Bishnoi came in to bowl the 18th over. Arshdeep dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali on the third ball, which led to a massive momentum shift and Pakistan winning the Sunday blockbuster by five wickets in Dubai.

Arshdeep then was called in to bowl the final over but was unable to defend seven runs. Arshdeep became the top trend on social media, with many blaming him for the defeat and even abusing him on various social media platforms. Former players, politicians and his teammates had some strong words in his support, as the 23-year-old faced serious backlash for the next 24 hours.

Bishnoi, who returned impressive figures of 1/28 in 4 overs, was the pick of the bowlers. He has backed Arshdeep over the dropped catch, saying it could have been him instead of the left-arm seamer. The 22-year-old Bishnoi said his teammate is one of the bravest players and the last over was a testament to his tenacity.

"Paaji mere sabse acche dost hai (Paaji is a dear friend). We all know that dropped catches are part and parcel of game. It can happen with the best. It could well have been the other way round where he was bowling and I happened to drop the catch," Bishnoi, who has played 10 T20Is for India in 2022, told PTI.

"Arshdeep is one of the bravest boys that I know. After that catch, you saw how he came and bowled at the death. It never looked as if he was perturbed. That's his mental strength," he added.

Bishnoi has lost his place in the next month's World T20 squad, but he is on standby list for the showpiece event. The leg-spinner shared his experience of working with Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be leading the Indian spin attack in Australia.

"Yuzi bhai hasn't told me anything specific (on leg break bowling). He always tells me that every moment that you are on the ground, you should enjoy and as a pair, we should try and bowl well in tandem which is beneficial for the team."

On his role in the current set-up, the tweaker said – "One has to perform a specific role that is being assigned. At times, it could be a wicket-taking role and at times, a restrictive one. For me, the most important aspect is that I have not wasted opportunities, whatever chances I have got, I have tried my best to utilise it."

