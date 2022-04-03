PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam leaves behind Kohli, Amla to script staggering ODI world record, equals Ganguly's captaincy feat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on a record-break spree as he scored his second consecutive century on Saturday to help the hosts secure a a nine-wicket win against Australia and subsequently clinch the three-match ODI series in Lahore. En route to his knock and the win, Babar left behind former India captain Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to script a staggering ODI world record and equalled a stunning captaincy feat of Sourav Ganguly.

In the third and deciding ODI match of the series at home, Babar scored an unbeaten 105 off 115 to help Pakistan chase down the target of 211 in just 37.5 overs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The century was Babar's second in the series, the previous one coming in the second ODI where Pakistan won as well, and 16th in his career, which he achieved in only his 84th innings in the ODI format. No other cricketer has reached their 16th ODI century faster than the Pakistan captain. Former South Africa batter Hashim Amla held the record, having scored his 16th ton in his 94th innings while Kohli and Australia batter David Warner stood second (110 innings).

Babar also holds the record for the fastest to 7th, 13, 14 and 15th ODI ton in world cricket.

The ton was also Babar's fourth while chasing in ODI cricket as a captain, which is the joint second-most in the world alongside former India captain Ganguly. The two stand second to only Kohli (13) among Asian captains in the format.

Three of these hundreds came in a winning cause which is the third among Asian skippers after Kohli (11) and Ganguly (4).

“We will take the car for a round or two (smiles). You need confidence after losing the first game. The credit goes to the players as they took responsibility and showed good efforts with the ball and the bat. When you get early wickets, there is pressure on the opposition. Almost every bowler of ours executed their plans. There is pressure but you should your game. I try to take most of the pressure and back my boys,” Babar said in the post-match presentation after he collected the Man of the Series trophy.

