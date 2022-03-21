PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam plucks blinder standing at slips as Usman Khawaja misses ton by 9 runs - WATCH

After leaving most impressed with the bat in the previous Test against Australia in Karachi, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam once again made his presence felt but this time he rose to the occasion because of his sharp skills in the field.

The 27-year-old plucked a stunner while fielding at slips as the ball kept low forcing the skipper to attempt a dive. His efforts brought an end to yet another fine knock by Usman Khawaja, who missed out from his century by just 9 runs.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the 75th over bowled by spinner Sajid Khan.

Meanwhile, Khawaja along with Steve Smith lifted Australia from a tricky position as the visitors etched past the 200-run-mark for the loss of five wickets.

Together the pair added 138 runs for the third wicket as Smith too completed his half-century. He was dismissed on 59 by Naseem Shah after arriving in the middle when Pakistan reduced Australia to 8/2 inside the first three overs.

Khawaja, who has been in imperious form, had scored 97, 160 and 44 not out in the two drawn matches at Rawalpindi and Karachi.

