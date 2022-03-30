PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam trumps Kohli, Ganguly, Tendulkar to achieve sensational batting milestone in Lahore ODI

Records continue to amass for Babar Azam. Shortly after he registered the highest score by a captain batting in the second innings of a Test match, the Pakistan skipper achieved another fabulous batting milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Lahore on Tuesday. Even though Pakistan lost by a resounding 88 runs, Babar was once again at his prolific best and notched up a vital 57. In chase of 314, Imam-Ul-Haq's century, Babar's fifty and their partnership of 96 runs seemed to have set the match perfectly but lack of runs from the rest of the batters proved costly. (Also Read: IPL 2022 - Virat Kohli eyes massive feat during RCB's clash against KKR; could join Shikhar Dhawan in elusive list)

However, during his innings, Babar brought up 4000 runs in ODIs, leaving behind a long list of glorious cricketers with glittering careers. Babar notched up 4000 runs in his 82nd innings which is now the second fastest ever behind South Africa's Hashim Amla (81). He surpassed the legendary Viv Richards and is ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, who required 93, 105 and 112 innings respectively. Babar also left behind the likes of David Warner, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting. Most of them have required triple-digit innings to score 4000 ODI runs.

Babar's batting milestone paled in comparison to Australia's ruthless win on the night. Travis Head, who blasted a century, scoring 101 off 72 balls. After Head inflicted damage with the bat, it was Adam Zampa's turn to steal the show. The Aussie leg-spinner claimed 4/38 to spin out the opposition for 225 as Pakistan failed to last 50 overs.

"We wanted to restrict them to under 300. But we didn't start well in the first ten overs, but we restricted them well in the end. I thought we lost the grip when I got out. It wasn't easy for the new batsmen, but unfortunately, I got out and they got the momentum. When your main players aren't available, you have to back the young players. The debutants did well though. We will discuss the mistakes we made and look to not repeat it in the next game," Babar said while looking back on the match.