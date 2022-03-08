Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Pak vs Aus: Should be going relatively fresh for next Test, says Cummins

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored unbeaten centuries as Pakistan scored 252 without losing any wicket on the fifth and final day of the first Test match being played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Published on Mar 08, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ANI | , Rawalpindi [pakistan]

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he is grateful to the people of Rawalpindi for hosting his team with great warmth.

"Some runs for the batters. Should be going relatively fresh for the next Test. The whole city got around us and welcomed us. Has been an amazing week here at Rawalpindi," said Pat Cummins after the play ended on Day 5.

Resuming the fifth and final day at 449/7, Australia could only add 10 runs to their overnight score and lost three wickets as left-arm orthodox spinner Nauman Ali took two wickets in the day taking his tally to six wickets in the innings. Australia scored 459/10 in their first innings trailing hosts by 17 runs.

The first Test ended in draw with both the teams getting four points each in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Topics
pakistan cricket team australia cricket team pat cummins
