Pakistan batter Abid Ali 'stable' after undergoing second heart procedure

Pakistan batter Abid Ali is currently "stable" after undergoing a second procedure on Wednesday following a chest pain he complained of while playing the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Abid's had undergone an angioplasty a day after he complained of chest pain. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abid's second procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering.

"Update on Abid Ali 1/2: Abid under went a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering. PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable," Pakistan Cricket tweeted.

"It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time. We wish for Abid's speedy recovery," it added.

Abid Ali was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome or ACS. ACS is a term used to describe a range of conditions resulting from a sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart.

Abid has been the highest run-getter in Tests for Pakistan since his debut in 2019, and in 2021, he is the fifth in the world with 695 runs in nine Tests at 48.87.

