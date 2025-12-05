Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman found guilty by ICC, punished

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee after the International Cricket Council (ICC) found him guilty of breaching Level 1 of its Code of Conduct during the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on 29 November. The punishment comes after an incident late in Pakistan’s innings, during which Zaman reacted angrily to an on-field decision that led to his dismissal. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman(AP)

According to the ICC, Zaman breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals specifically with “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.” The charge stemmed from events in the 19th over, when the left-hander engaged in a prolonged argument with the on-field umpires, challenging the verdict that cost him his wicket. His visible frustration and continued dispute were deemed to have crossed the line set by the sport’s disciplinary standards.

Along with the financial penalty, Zaman has received one demerit point, the first on his record within the past 24 months. Demerit points remain active for two years, and players who accumulate four or more within that period face suspension points, which can lead to bans from upcoming matches across formats. Although Zaman’s current tally poses no immediate danger of suspension, the addition serves as a formal warning under ICC disciplinary procedures.

Match referee Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction. Zaman accepted both the charge and the punishment, making a formal hearing unnecessary. The charge itself was initiated by the officiating team for the final: on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, supported by third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Level 1 offences are the mildest category under the ICC Code of Conduct but still carry significant consequences. They allow for penalties ranging from an official reprimand to fines amounting to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with the potential addition of one or two demerit points depending on the severity of the infraction.