Pakistan bowler Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Shinwari, who has played 17 ODIs and just one Test for Pakistan, informed that he is absolutely fit after undergoing treatment for back injuries.
Usman Shinwari.(Twitter)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 03:48 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi [india]

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from the longest format to "prolong his cricket career".

"Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball," Shinwari tweeted.

Shinwari last played for Pakistan in his only Test in December 2019. The Pakistan pacer made his debut in December 2013 in the shortest format but had to wait for four years to play his first ODI.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan T20 squad arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for the T20I series starting from November 19.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course. 

