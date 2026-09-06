Pakistan captain Fatima Sana gives fiery send-off to Shafali Verma in Asia Cup, raises eyebrows: ‘You just scored 55’

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana raised quite a few eyebrows in the Women's Asia Cup fixture against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The medium pacer tried to lead from the front, taking three wickets after her team was bundled out for 55. However, the biggest talking point came when Sana gave a fiery send-off to India's opening batter, Shafali Verma, on the third ball of the second over of the innings.

Fatima Sana gave a send-off to Shafali Verma after dismissing her. (Screengrabs - SonyLiv)

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Sana bowled a good length delivery, and the ball just bounced a bit more than the young Indian opener anticipated. She tried to work the delivery through the leg side but only managed to get a leading edge that lobbed back to the bowler.

The Pakistan captain then didn't make a mistake, catching the ball. She then didn't hesitate to show Shafali her way back to the pavilion. However, the Indian opening batter didn't react and just marched back to the dressing room. Shafali scored 12 runs off 6 balls, with the help of one four and one boundary.

Deep Dive What record did Shafali Verma break during the match against Pakistan? Shafali Verma became the youngest batter to surpass 3,000 runs in women's T20Is and the fastest to reach this milestone, achieving it at the age of 22 years and 220 days. Why was Pakistan's total of 55 significant in their match against India? Pakistan's total of 55 was significant because it marked their lowest total in women's T20Is, leading to a heavy defeat against India. How did Fatima Sana perform in the match against India? Fatima Sana took three wickets in the match against India but faced criticism for her fiery send-off to Shafali Verma after her dismissal, despite her team being bowled out for just 55 runs.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan best side in this Women's Asia Cup’: Mentor Wahab Riaz brushes aside 55 all-out debacle against India

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{{^usCountry}} “Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,” commentator Vivek Razdan said on air at that time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,” commentator Vivek Razdan said on air at that time. {{/usCountry}}

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In the match against Pakistan, Shafali became the youngest batter to surpass the 3,000 runs mark in women's T20Is. She also became the fastest to reach the milestone, marking it a special day for herself. Shafali achieved the feat aged 22 years and 220 days, beating Ireland’s Gaby Lewis, who was 24 years and 347 days old when she reached 3,000 T20I runs.

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She also surpassed the 3000 runs landmark in just 2,182 balls, bettering Australia's great and former captain Alyssa Healy’s previous record of 2,321 deliveries.

How did India versus Pakistan unfold?

The fixture between India and Pakistan started with Fatima winning the toss and opting to bat. However, the batters didn't justify the decision, as they were bowled out for 55 in 18.1 overs. For India, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat scalped three wickets each while Deepti Sharma returned with two.

India came out all guns blazing in the chase as Shafali slammed a six off the very first delivery. However, Fatima then tried to fight, dismissing India's top order of Shafali, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. However, in the end, Harmanpreet Kaur (18*) and Deepti Sharma (12*) ensured India cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 68 balls to spare.

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