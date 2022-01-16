‘7 years of fearless leadership’: Pakistan cricket fraternity extend gratitude to Kohli after shocking announcement

Virat Kohli brought an end to his stint as Team India captain on Saturday evening, brining an end to a seven-year-old legacy, in which he led Team India to new heights. Following his announcement, several ex and active cricketers took to social media to express their gratitude towards Kohli, who at the moment stands as one of the leading figures in the cricketing world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wishes also came from across the border, where Kohli remains a popular figure despite the diplomatic tensions. Several cricketers and fans from Pakistan hailed the 33-year-old's contribution to the sport, with emerging speedster Naseem Shah calling him an “inspiration”.

Here is how the Pakistan cricket fraternity reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli signed off as India's most successful captain 40 wins in 68 Tests after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Arguably the biggest ambassador of the five-day game, Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure, which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

Kohli led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded memorable series wins in England and Australia.

He is the fourth most successful captain in history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of wins behind Greame Smith (53 wins in 109 matches) Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-with PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON