Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricket's chief executive Wasim Khan resigns
cricket

Pakistan cricket's chief executive Wasim Khan resigns

The PCB confirmed Khan’s resignation in a brief statement on Wednesday, saying its board of governors will “take up the matter” in a meeting later in the day.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Wasim Khan, right, of the Pakistan's Cricket Board(AP)

Wasim Khan has resigned as Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive officer, four months before his three-year tenure was due to end.

The PCB confirmed Khan’s resignation in a brief statement on Wednesday, saying its board of governors will “take up the matter” in a meeting later in the day.

Khan was appointed as chief executive by former chairman PCB Ehsan Mani in 2019.

It’s the third notable resignation in the Pakistan cricket setup since former captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja took over as the chairman of the PCB earlier this month after Mani did not accept an offer to take a short-term extension.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis also quit their coaching roles. Raja has brought in Australian Matthew Hayden as batting consultant and South African Vernon Philander as bowling consultant for next month’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pcb wasim khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: When, where, and how to watch

Aus W vs Ind W: Focus on Shafali as India gear up for first pink-ball Test

RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Desperate Samson likely to make multiple changes
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP