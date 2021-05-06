‘Want to learn how to handle pressure, play against India’: Pakistan left-arm quick on experience of facing Team India

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan feels that if a cricketer from his country wants to learn the art of handling pressure in a game then he should play against Team India. The left-arm quick recalled playing in a bilateral series against India back 2012-13 and stated that India-Pakistan clashes are the most high-pressure games in international cricket.

Both nations last played in a bilateral serin in 2012-13, held in India. While the visitors won the 3-match series 2-1, the T20I rubber was levelled at 1-1. The left-arm quick was a part of that tour and was the joint-most wicket-taker in the ODIs. He ended up scalping 8 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final game held in Delhi.

In a recent conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Junaid stated how that series against India helped him handling pressure in crunch situations.

“If a player wants to learn how to handle pressure, he should play against India. There is a lot of pressure on both teams during India-Pakistan encounters. I learned how to handle pressure during the 2012 series against India in India. Fans from both countries will enjoy these matches but the decision to play the series depends on the administrators,” Junaid told Cricket Pakistan.

Junaid also made a stunning revelation about the dynamics of the national team. He alleged that players who remain insecure about their future, are given a long rope if they are close to the captain and the team management.

“It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth. If you don't have close relations with them then you are in and out,” Junaid said.

Junaid, now 31, played 22 Tests, 76 Tests, and 8 T20 matches. He picked up nearly 180 wickets and hasn't represented his country since May 2019.