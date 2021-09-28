Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; 'stable' after angioplasty: Report
cricket

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack; 'stable' after angioplasty: Report

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, one of their leading run scorers in ODIs and Test cricket, Inzamam was declared 'stable' after a successful angioplasty in Monday evening.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Pakistan great Inzamam rushed to hospital after heart attack(ICC)

Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq was rushed to hospital after tests revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in Lahore on Monday, reported ESPNCricinfo. The former Pakistan captain and one of their leading run scorers in ODIs and Test cricket, Inzamam was declared 'stable' after a successful angioplasty in Monday evening. 

The former right-hander, who also served as Pakistan's batting consultant and chief selector not too long ago, complained of chest pain for the last three days but initial reports had cleared him. 

“He had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation,” the report stated. 

Twitter was flooded with well wishes for Inzamam's speedy recovery. 

“Prayers for Inzamam bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine,” wrote Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

RELATED STORIES

The 51-year-old is Pakistan's leading run-scorer in One Day Internationals and the only one to breach the 10000-run barrier in ODIs. The former captain has 11701 runs to his name in 375 ODIs. 

Inzamam was also one of the top performers for Pakistan in Test cricket. He is the country's third highest run-getter in the longest format of the game only behind Younis Khan and Javed Miandad. Inzamam has 8829 runs in 119 Test matches. 

He retired from the international game after Pakistan failed to qualify for the next round of 2007 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
inzamam-ul-haq
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He'd be first on Shastri, Kohli, Dhoni's list': Nehra wants CSK star in WC XI

IPL 2021: Jason Roy lands with a bang, takes SRH to win over RR

'We could have got 10 or 20 more runs': RR captain Samson after 7-wicket loss

Heavy rain and cyclone alert forces BCCI to delay start of domestic season
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP