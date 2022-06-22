Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas admitted in London hospital ICU

Pakistani batting great Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital here.

According to Geo News, Abbas, 74, was moved to the ICU three days after getting admission in Saint Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he was put on oxygen support.

One of the most elegant batters of his time, Abbas had contracted Covid-19 while travelling from Dubai to London. He had complained of pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after arriving in the British capital.

"He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people," Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Abbas, who made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand, was one of the finest batters of his generation. He amassed 5062 runs in 72 Tests, and scored 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

In first-class cricket, he accumulated 34,843 runs in 459 matches, which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties.

After retirement, he also served as an ICC match referee in one Test and three ODIs.

He was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar.

Wishes have been pouring in for the legendary cricketer on social media.

The likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Alan Wilkins, and many of his ardent fans have expressed their concerns and wished him a speedy recovery.

