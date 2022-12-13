Pakistan's Azam stretchered off field after nasty blow on head while wicketkeeping in LPL

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan's son, Azam, who is also a wicketkeeper, endured a nasty blow during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), following which he had to be stretchered off the field. The incident took place on Monday during the match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Falcons, which the former won by 12 runs.

The incident took place in the 16th over, while Falcons were chasing a stiff 154-run target. In the 16th over pacer Nuwan Pradeep deviated from his line and bowled on the leg side, which was left alone by the batter. The ball took two bounce before it reached Azam, who was taken by surprise by an awkward bounce after the ball hit the ground before reaching the wicketkeeper.

Azam immediately went to the ground as the physio rushed in. However, soon he was taken off action as a stretcher was called to take the big wicketkeeper.

It was a tensed situation as his father Moin, who is the coach of Gladiators, also jumped to action. Here is the video of the moment:

Sharing an update on the wicketkeeper, Gladiators said that Azam has been taken for medical care. Meanwhile, a report in geosuper.tv quoted a franchise spokesperson, who confirmed that scans results had returned fine and the player was also doing well a few hours later.

Earlier in the innings, Azam had completed a spectacular acrobatic catch, which left many stunned. Here is the video:

Azam may appear a big man by any wicketkeeper’s standards, but he has been a regular in franchise league across the globe. He has featured in three T20Is for Pakistan.

Azam, who once weighed around 140kg, has reduced his body mass by 30 kilograms after being introduced to professional cricket.

