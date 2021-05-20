Home / Cricket / Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report
cricket

Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka hosting in 2023.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:18 PM IST
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy. (Getty Images)

With Asia Cup 2021 set to be officially postponed, it is now emerging that the tournament will be played in consecutive years - 2022 and 2023. Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, with Sri Lanka hosting in 2023, reported ESPNcricinfo.

If Asia Cup had gone ahead this year, it would have been a T20 affair in order to give all participating teams a chance to get practice before the T20 World Cup which is to be played in India later this year.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had confirmed that the Asia Cup slated to be held in June this year was likely to be postponed if India managed to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

"Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won't be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June," Mani had told reporters in Karachi during a press conference.

"The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023," he added.

There has not been an Asia Cup after 2018. The tournament planned for 2020 had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. India has managed to win the last two editions of the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asia cup cricket t20 asia cup
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP