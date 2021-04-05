New bat, please! Faheem Ashraf breaks Temba Bavuma's bat during SA-PAK 2nd ODI-WATCH

It's not very often that you get to see a batter breaking their bat in international cricket. Whenever it does happen, however, the visuals of the aftermath are worth cherishing. One such moment arrived in the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan when pacer Faheem Ashraf broke Temba Bavuma's bat while the latter was simply defending the ball. Yes, just a typical front-food block.

The moment arrived in the 16th over of South Africa's innings. On the fourth delivery of the over when SA skipper Bavuma lined his body behind the ball to play a good old defensive shot. However, the back of the bat, often known as the meatier part of the blade in cricketing terms- split from the rest of the bat.

WATCH| Faheem Ashraf break Bavuma's bat

At the time of the incident, Bavuma was batting on six and he eventually went on to make 92 and helped South Africa post a winning total of 341/6 in their 50 overs. In response, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman played one of the best ODI knocks in the history of the game. He smashed 193 of 155 balls only to see his team fall short of the target by 17 runs.

Zaman's 193 is the highest-ever score by a batsman while chasing and it was the second-highest score by a batsman in ODIs in a losing cause. Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry scored 194 against Bangladesh in 2009 in Bulawayo. The hosts lost the match by four wickets.

Zaman's dismissal also sparked a controversy. He was run out in the last over the innings when a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was pointing towards the non-striker's end to show the ball where the throw was heading while the batsmen were coming back for the second and his gesture slowed Zaman down.

The debate, hours after the game, continues whether de Kock violated the 'spirit of cricket.'