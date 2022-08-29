Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo treatment in London: PCB

Pakistan's top pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will undergo treatment of his knee injury in London and he is expected to regain complete fitness before the T20 World Cup starting mid-October, the PCB said on Monday.

Shaheen has departed for London where he will undergo rehabilitation of his injury which he sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in mid-July.

The knee injury ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and subsequent ODI series in Netherlands as well as the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said Shaheen requires uninterrupted and dedicated care of a knee specialist and London has some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.

“In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there,” Soomro said.

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Shaheen will, however, remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.

The PCB said Shaheen is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 to November 13 though his return to competitive cricket will be decided by the Medical Advisory Panel.