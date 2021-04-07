Home / Cricket / Pakistan replaces injured Shadab with Zahid Mahmood for Zimbabwe T20Is
Pakistan replaces injured Shadab with Zahid Mahmood for Zimbabwe T20Is

Shadab was ruled out of the twin tours due to a toe injury sustained in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood: File photo(AP)

The touring Pakistan team has decided to replace injured Shadab Khan with leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting in Harare on April 21.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored a record-breaking 193 in Pakistan's defeat on Sunday, has also now been included in the national T20 squad and will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zaman also scored a century in the third and final ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management.

Zahid made his T20 debut in the last T20I that Pakistan played against South Africa at home in early March but was surprisingly included only for the two Tests against Zimbabwe.

The members of the Test squad will fly out to join the team mid-April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
