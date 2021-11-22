Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan seal T20I sweep over Bangladesh in Dhaka thriller
cricket

Pakistan seal T20I sweep over Bangladesh in Dhaka thriller

Bangladesh totalled a mediocre 124-7 but a slow approach meant Pakistan needed eight runs off the final six balls.
Pakistan won the third and final game by five wickets after a thrilling last over(Twitter/@ICC)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 06:49 PM IST
PTI |

Pakistan completed a clean sweep over Bangladesh in their Twenty20 series, winning the third and final game by five wickets after a thrilling last over on Monday.

Bangladesh totalled a mediocre 124-7 but a slow approach meant Pakistan needed eight runs off the final six balls.

Captain Mahmudullah came on to bowl his only over of the day and dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali in consecutive deliveries before Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a huge six off the fourth ball, denying him a hat-trick.

With two runs needed off two balls, Iftikhar went for glory but ended up being caught for six at backward point. New batsman Mohammad Nawaz then hit a four through extra cover to take Pakistan home.

Mahmudullah finished with 3-10 from his solitary over.

Earlier, Haider and Mohammad Rizwan had put on 51 for the second wicket for Pakistan.

Paceman Shohidul Islam, making his debut, picked up his first wicket by removing Rizwan for 40. But Haider appeared to be in full control, hitting 45 in 38 balls with three fours and two sixes before falling.

RELATED STORIES

Mahmudullah had opted to bat first but debut paceman Shahnawaz Dhani, leg-spinner Usman Qadir and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim claimed two wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to its low score.

Dhani took a wicket in his first over by removing Najmul Hossain Shanto for five. Mohammad Naim ended up as the top-scorer for the home team with 47 off 50 balls.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan bangladesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-India selector picks 3 future replacements for Pujara, Rahane in Tests

Sri Lanka on top after lacklustre batting display by West Indies in first Test

‘That was big plus’: Ex-IND batting coach analyses Rohit & co after series win

Dhoni clicked watching Shahrukh's SMAT final heroics, Twitter left buzzing
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP