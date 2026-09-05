Pakistan sent Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq back from England due to their behaviour issues: Report

It has now been close to a week since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players and two coaches back home following defeats in the first two Tests against England; however, newer details continue to emerge regarding the shocking move. Senior stars such as Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha are among the players who were ordered to return to Pakistan. Test coach Sarfaraz has already been replaced by Mike Hesson, and the white-ball coach will oversee the proceedings for the third and final Test in Edgbaston.

Mohammad Rizwan won't feature in the third and final Test against England. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

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Rizwan's form left much to be desired in the four innings he played, returning with 61 runs. The right-hander played horrendous shots in the Lord's Test, and his reading of the game came under scrutiny. On the other hand, Imam didn't bat in either of the innings of the Lord's Test after picking up a calf strain. However, much has been said about his injury, and many questioned his commitment after he didn't bat even once.

Agha captained Pakistan in the first Test in Babar's absence, but was dropped for the second Test and was then sent back for the upcoming contest. According to the news agency PTI, the decision to remove Rizwan and Imam from the squad was not based solely on form; it also involved behavioural issues in the dressing room.

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Deep Dive What behavioural issues led to the return of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from the England tour? Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were sent back due to behavioural issues in the dressing room, in addition to their poor performance during the first two Tests against England. How did the Pakistan Cricket Board address the team's poor performance against England? The PCB responded to the team's poor performance by sending seven players, including Rizwan and Imam, back home, replacing the Test coach, and considering changes to the selection committee and coaching staff. Why was Salman Ali Agha also sent back from the England Test squad? Salman Ali Agha was sent back alongside Rizwan and Imam primarily due to poor performance, as he captained the team during Babar Azam's absence but was later dropped for the second Test.

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The report also further stated that the trio of Agha, Imam and Rizwan will now be asked to appear before a committee to explain their conduct in connection with certain incidents during the West Indies and England tours.

The remaining players were asked to head back home at Hesson's request, as he wanted to try out some white-ball specialists. "The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," the source said.

The Aaqib Javed fiasco

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The report further stated that the PCB are most likely to remove senior selector Aaqib Javed from the selection committee as Mohsin Naqvi plans a wider clean-up. Earlier this week, another selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, tendered his resignation; however, it's unclear whether the PCB has accepted it.

Misbah's resignation came after the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee, asking the reasons behind the selection of both Imam and Rizwan in the Test squad for the tours of the West Indies and England.

The PCB is currently planning on retaining Hesson as the permanent head coach but it all depends on whether he agrees to take up the job.

"If he doesn't agree, then the board will appoint someone else before the next home series against Sri Lanka in November," PTI quoted a source as saying.

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