Pakistan star called ‘Babar Azam’s updated version', Mike Hesson says ‘if he scores, we generally win’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 09:26 am IST

A Pakistan cricketer has been called an ‘updated version of Babar Azam’. Meanwhile, Mike Hesson also had special praise for him.

Saim Ayub is considered by many to be the future of Pakistan cricket. Recently, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman called him an updated version of Babar Azam and praised his batting skills.

A Pakistan player has been compared to Babar Azam and Mike Hesson also praised him.
A Pakistan player has been compared to Babar Azam and Mike Hesson also praised him.

Ayub has played for Pakistan in eight Tests, 12 ODIs and 41 T20Is, His best performance in ODIs came in 2024 against South Africa, where he smacked two tons in a 3-0 cleansweep.

"Someone asked me in Lahore and I told him that he is Babar Azam’s updated version," said Fakhar.

"He is a very different player and I think he has not yet shown 80 per cent of himself to the world."

Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said, “Look, Saim is a key player for us and we know that if Saim scores runs, we generally win.”

"It’s not so much contributions, it’s a matter of if it’s your day, you win and Saim is certainly one of those players."

Ayub made his T20I debut in March 2023, against Afghanistan. He made his Test debut in January 2024. He was also selected in Pakistan's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He made his ODI debut in the first match of the series vs Australia (November 2024), but managed only a single before losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc. In the second ODI, he smacked 82 runs off 71 balls, packed with five fours and six sixes. Pakistan won the match with 141 balls, remaining. In the third and final ODI, he slammed 42 off 52 balls, as Pakistan won the series.

Pakistan began their 2025 Asia Cup campaign on a winning note, beating Oman by 93 runs. Chasing 161 runs, Oman were bowled out for 67 in 16.4 overs. For Pakistan's bowling department, Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem and Ayub bagged two-wicket hauls. Initially, a half-century from Mohammad Haris (66) saw Pakistan post 160/7 in 20 overs.

