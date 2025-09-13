Team India shuts noise around Sanju Samson's batting at No.5 for once and all: ‘It doesn’t mean that he can't…'

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, most believed that the Indian management would choose Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper in the playing XI. The notion gained more prominence, looking at the practice sessions and the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the squad as the vice-captain. As soon as Gill made his return, it was a given that he would open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Samson's place in jeopardy. Sanju Samson was slotted to bat at No.5 in the Asia Cup match against the UAE. (AP)

Jitesh showed remarkable form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), hence it was expected that he would be picked ahead of Samson in the middle-order. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to stick with continuity and not show the door to Samson, looking at how he scored three T20I centuries in the last year, albeit as an opener.

Days before the Asia Cup Group A match against Pakistan, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave his take on Samson batting at No.5. He said it doesn't matter if the right-hander doesn't have enough experience batting at this number for India in T20Is, as everyone trusts the ability of the Rajasthan Royals captain.

“See, Sanju Samson hasn't batted that much at No.5 or 6, but it doesn't mean that he can't do it. I think Sanju is good enough to bat at any number. Whatever the team requires, the captain and head coach will decide. He is more than happy to bat at any number,” Kotak told reporters in Dubai.

“If you look at our batting lineup, everyone is capable of batting at any position and finishing the game off. We have 4-5 aggressive players who can play according to the situation. Everyone is prepared to bat at any number. In the last match, Samson was slotted to bat at No.5 and in the next game, he can go at any number. Everyone knows their role, and according to the situation, the call will be taken,” he added.

Samson has scored just 62 runs for India while batting at No.5 at an average of 20.62. His numbers are way better as an opener (522 runs with three centuries).

Can Sanju play at No.3?

If Gambhir's tenure as the head coach is anything to go by, he likes to be flexible with his batting lineup. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Sanju comes to bat at No.3 in the next few matches in the Asia Cup.

In the game against the UAE, Suryakumar Yadav came to bat at No.3 after Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket for 30 runs. However, the presence of Tilak Vamra in the XI makes things all the more interesting.

India will next face Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.