Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh take part in Bronco Test; India coach congratulates exhausted Sanju Samson - Watch

In his second stint as the Indian team's strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux has introduced the Bronco Test to measure the fitness standards of players. It replaced the Yo-Yo Test, which was a key cog of India's fitness measurement since 2017. It was introduced by former strength coach Shankar Basu. The Indian cricketers take part in a Bronco Test session.(Instagram)

The Bronco Test's introduction has seen the decision receive criticism from former players like Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar felt that it should not decide a player's selection as everyone's body is different from each other.

The Bronco Test has been shown by the BCCI in a recent social media post, where Le Roux also explains its importance.

"The run we did today is Bronco run. It is not a new run or a measurement. It has been around since years in different sporting codes. It is something we introduced in team's environment. It is two-fold in use: We can use it as a training mechanism, and secondly, as a measurement. We get a good idea of where the players are in terms of their aerobic fitness and if we are moving in the right direction."

"It is a field test. We can do it at any place, any ground around the world. As we travel, we can always use it. It allows players to assess themselves at times. So it is a very functional test that you can do any place," he said.

"Cricket is a game of skill and we complement that skill with what we do, we try and help players to prolong their career. If you are physically prepared, you can play more seasons. If you look after yourself, a lot of things that we implement minimise the risk of an injury," he added.

In the video, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh can be seen participating in the test. Meanwhile, Le Roux also congratulates an exhausted Samson.

Here is the full video of India's Bronco Test session:

The Bronco Test was initially made for rugby players, to improve their aerobic and cardiovascular functions. The test has shuttle runs over 20, 40 and 60m. One complete set has all three distances and a player must finish five sets in succession, which will see them cover 1,200m without any rest.