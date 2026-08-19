Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England as tri-series returns ahead of ODI World Cup

Pakistan announced on Wednesday the schedule of a string of multi-format matches on home soil against Sri Lanka and England later this year.

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England for a tri-series (AFP)

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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release that they will play three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka, followed by a 50-over tri-series with England in October. There will then be two Tests between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in November.

"Sri Lanka will arrive on 4 October to feature in a three-match T20I series, which will be played in Rawalpindi from 9 to 13 October," the PCB said.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-way tournament of one-day internationals with England joining Sri Lanka.

"England will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka to take part in an ODI tri-series, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 18 to 31 October," said the release.

The tri-series will begin with Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi stadium on 18 October. The hosts will face England in the second match at the same venue two days later.

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{{^usCountry}} Sri Lanka and England will meet in the third match at the Rawalpindi Stadium on 22 October. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sri Lanka and England will meet in the third match at the Rawalpindi Stadium on 22 October. {{/usCountry}}

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All three sides will then move to Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth ODI of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on October 25, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the fifth match at the same venue two days later.

The sixth match will be between England and Sri Lanka on October 29. The top two teams will meet in the final on October 31.

After the tri-series, Sri Lanka will feature in a three-day match in Islamabad from 4 to 6 November.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will then compete in a two-match Test series, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

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The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second Test will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 17 to 21 November.