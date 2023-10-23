Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Match 22: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record and form guide

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023: After enduring tough losses in their previous two encounters, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to return to winning ways when they meet Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday. Pakistan currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table, while Afghanistan are placed last, having won just one match out of the four they've played so far. Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session(PTI)

While Pakistan do appear as favourites on paper, things may not be as easy on the field given the Chepauk track, which has a reputation of assisting spinners. Going by this factor and Afghanistan's promising spin attack led by Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi, a mighty test awaits for Babar Azam and Co. at Chepauk.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be high on confidence having already stunned defending champions England earlier in the tournament.

As both teams prepare for the clash, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL:

Pakistan hold the edge over Afghanistan in the overall head-to-head record in ODIs. The two sides have met seven times previously and Pakistan have emerged victorious on all occasions.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD WORLD CUP:

The two sides have met once in the showpiece event, which was in the previous edition held in England. Then both the sides had engaged in a low-scoring thriller, which Pakistan eventually won by three wickets.

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

Pakistan have emerged victorious in the previous five contests, the most recent being the three-match ODI series, which was played in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup.

FORM GUIDE (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Afghanistan: LWLLL

Pakistan: LLWWL

Did you know?

Pakistan have only ever played two ODIs in Chennai, both against India. They won each time, in 1997 and 2012.

