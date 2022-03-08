Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 5: Rawalpindi game ends in a draw

PAK vs AUS 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Despite a run-fest, the opening Test match of the series between Pakistan and Australia has ended in a draw. Pakistan in their second innings reached 252/0 before the players mutually decided to shake hands. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took a career-best 6-107 on a benign wicket to give the hosts a slender 17-run first-innings lead Tuesday as Australia's first Test in Pakistan since 1998 headed towards a stalemate. After dismissing Australia for 459 inside the first four overs of the morning, Pakistan openers Imam-Ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafiq scored centuries and remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, Nauman, 35, playing in his eighth Test match, picked up two of the last three wickets after Australia resumed on 449-7. The tailenders added only 10 runs off 19 balls as Nauman bettered his previous best figures of 5-35, which he took on debut against South Africa last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood