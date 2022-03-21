Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates from Lahore

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Follow Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, updates and scorecard.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates from Lahore(AP)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in Lahore. Australia had already announced their playing XI on Sunday, naming an unchanged squad from the Karachi Test where they had failed to defend 506 against Pakistan as Babar's heroic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's stellar century helped the hosts eke out a draw. Pakistan made one change for the Test match - Naseem Shah in for Faheem Ashraf.After two consecutive drawn Tests, Pakistan and Australia head into the deciding third game as Test cricket return to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the first time since 2009. The match will also be the first Test for Pakistan captain Babar Azam at his home city.  The benign nature of the pitches laid down for the first two matches were the biggest talking point in the series and hence Pakistan Cricket Board hired Toby Lumsden, the former curator of the International Cricket Council academy to look over the preparation for the Lahore pitch. But Pat Cummins admitted that he expects a similar track, less friendly for the pace bowlers and less reverse swing, in Lahore.

 

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mark Steketee, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis

Topics
pakistan cricket team australia cricket team babar azam pat cummins
