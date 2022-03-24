Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Live Updates from Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Brilliant bowling performance by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia an upper hand as Pakistan got bundled out at 268 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore on Wednesday. At Stumps, Australia's score read at 11/0 with the visitors leading by 134 runs. David Warner (4*) and Usman Khawaja (7*) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson