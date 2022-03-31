Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Aaron Finch stunned for a golden duck as Shaheen Afridi ‘hits bullseye’ in Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, who was dismissed for 23 in the previous ODI, missed a full toss in the very first over of the match and was rapped on the pads right in front of the stumps by Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Shaheen Shah Afridi sent Aaron Finch back for a golden duck(Screengrab from PCB video)
Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch’s struggle for runs in international cricket continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second ODI at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Finch, who was dismissed for 23 in the previous ODI, missed a full toss in the very first over of the match and was rapped on the pads right in front of the stumps. There were no prizes to guess that Shaheen’s curling low full toss would have surprised any batter early in the innings but the fact that Finch wasn’t even close towards making a contact spoke volumes about the poor form that the experienced right-hander is in.

The on-field umpire did not have any doubts in his mind before raising his finger. Finch decided to walk straight back to the pavilion without a proper discussion with his opening partner Travis Head.

Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi stuns Aaron Finch with swinging full toss in Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI

Despite being in good form in the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, Finch has not been in the best of forms for Australia. This is his first ODI series in more than 12 months and it hasn’t started the way he would have liked to.

Finch has a highest score of 35 in his last 8 T20I innings. The Australia captain will next travel to India to join the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL after the Pakistan tour. Finch, who went unsold in the mega auction, was drafted in as a replacement after England’s Alex Hales pulled out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue.

Finch’s early blow however, had little impact on the Australian innings as Travis Head and Ben McDermott sent the Pakistan bowlers on a leather hunt much like they did in the first ODI.

Australia had won the first match comfortably by 88 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

