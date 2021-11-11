Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: PAK vs AUS; Babar Azam, Warner in spotlight

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: Today in Dubai, we will have our second finalists of T20 World Cup 2021 as Babar Azam-led Pakistan take on Aaron-Finch captained Australia Semi Final 2 Match. The winner of this game will meet New Zealand in the summit clash at the same venue on Sunday, November 14. While Australia finished second in Group 1, Pakistan, who now for sure that Mohammad Rizwan Shoaib Malik are fit to play, had won all their matches to finish first in Group 2. It will be a mammoth task for Finch and Co. to stop the unbeaten juggernaut of Pakistan. The ‘Men in Green’ have looked the most complete side yet and their consistency has taken everyone by surprise. Even though the Aussies head into the game on the back of the decent form and the superb run of David Warner, they will need to play their skins out to win. This match has all the ingredients for a humdinger and that is why you do not want to miss the PAK vs AUS blockbuster clash.