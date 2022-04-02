'I enjoyed every minute of watching': Australia star reveals he took notes to 'learn' from Babar Azam's knock in 2nd ODI

One of the most striking features about Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is his eagerness to learn by observing other players, including opponents. The Australia right-hander's this quality once again came to the fore as he revealed taking notes from Pakistan captain Babar Azam's superlative knock in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"I enjoyed every minute of watching – it was a pity it was against us," Labuschagne told reporters after their six-wicket defeat in Lahore. "That was a very good innings. I sat back and I took some things on board for my own game to learn from that innings," Labuschagne said.

Babar orchestrated Pakistan's record chase of 349 with a masterly 114 of 83 balls, denying Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The elegant right-hander, ably supported by fellow centurion Imam-ul-Haq, scored his 15th ODI century in 83 innings, which is the fastest by any batsman.

"To score 100 off 73 balls, he barely put a foot wrong. It was just phenomenal."

Apart from Babar, another batter who shone for Pakistan was Imam-ul-Haq. The left-hander scored back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs to continue his rich vein of form.

Labuschagne praised Imam as well but felt dismissing Babar early in Saturday's decider, also in Lahore, was crucial to clinch the series.

"I think if we can find a way to get him out early, put a bit more pressure on the middle to lower order, we have a chance," the 27-year-old said.

Pakistan and Australia will square off on Saturday for the series-decider in Lahore. The visitors' had won the three-match Test series 1-0. The ODI series will be followed by a one-off T20I.

(With Reuters inputs)