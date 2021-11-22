Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘They really need to do some soul searching’: Furious Afridi questions Bangladesh ‘if they want to progress’
cricket

‘They really need to do some soul searching’: Furious Afridi questions Bangladesh ‘if they want to progress’

Shahid Afridi slammed Bangladesh and urged them do some “soul searching” if they want to succeed in global cricket.
Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi was not pleased with the pitches in Bangladesh despite his country completing a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series. The destructive opener batter slammed the country and urged them do "some soul searching” if they want to succeed in global cricket. 

Afridi made the comments on Twitter, where he wrote: “Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress.” 

RELATED STORIES

Afridi's comments came moments after the conclusion of the third and final T20I between both the sides, which saw the contest go right the final delivery of the match. 

Meanwhile, after putting a strong show in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan unit continued their impressive run in the shorter format.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and decided to bat first in the third T20I, posted a paltry 124/7 in 20 overs but a slow approach saw Pakistan require eight runs in the final over.

Captain Mahmudullah came on to bowl his only over of the day and dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali in consecutive deliveries before Iftikhar Ahmed smashed a huge six off the fourth ball, denying him a hat-trick. 

With two runs needed off two balls, Iftikhar went for glory but ended up being caught for six at backward point. New batsman Mohammad Nawaz then hit a four through extra cover to take Pakistan home.   

-with PTI inputs 

Topics
shahid afridi
