Pakistan vs England 1st Test live score and updates

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Score: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on Thursday and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The start of the three-match series -- England's first in Pakistan since 2005 -- hung in the balance on Wednesday after several members of the touring squad came down with a mystery virus. But as it turned out, it was only Ben Foakes who missed out due to the illness.

Pakistan have handed first Test caps to pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali, spinner Zahid Mahmood, and batsman Saud Shakeel.

Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks, both batsmen, make their England debuts.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

England XI: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson

